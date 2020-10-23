Amber Wright: From provider to patient

Amber Wright switched from the role of treating patients to becoming one, after being diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer at the young age of 34. None of the traditional signs were there to indicate someone who was susceptible to cancer. Her family history said it shouldn’t be cancer, couldn’t be cancer. Her risk factors said no. Her age said no. But, her gut painfully said it’s cancer. She ignored it. When her clinicians weren’t concerned either or seeking further evaluation, she didn’t insist and didn’t advocate.

One day, Amber’s fears were suddenly confirmed. She received a formal diagnosis. She had breast cancer in both breasts requiring a double mastectomy and additional medical therapy for the next 10 years. After her experience, Amber believes that now healthcare can be improved to positively impact both the physical and psychological well-being of patients. Amber’s journey is one of courage and hope. She also has advice for future healthcare professionals, based on her personal experience under their care. But the main takeaway is that you need to be your own advocate.

