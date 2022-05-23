(Good Things Utah) Salt Lake Magazine has something for everyone, keeping us updated on all the latest trends, fashions, and dining. The publication also works to give us a better look into Utah’s history and current events relating to it.

Cori Davis with Salt Lake Magazine joined Good Things Utah to talk about this month’s issue, featuring the legendary Robert Redford, and to fill us in on the best ‘vacation’ or ‘staycation’ options for summer. Offering ideas both in-state and out-of-state, Cori works hard to explore, then share her adventures with readers.

What are some ‘staycation’ and ‘vacation’ experiences Cori and her team recommends trying this year? Salt Lake’s 2022 Travel Series was chock-full of ideas — a few that they recommend include:

VACATION

Oregon Coast to Redwoods:

Her vacation idea involves a gorgeous road trip down the coast of Oregon, with breathtaking views of its long-stretching beaches and breezy ocean along the way.





The final destination on this road trip is the Redwood National and State Parks — featuring enormous Redwood trees that, over time, have grown as tall as the eyes can see.





STAYCATION

The Charleston Draper:

Built in the year 1878, The Charleston Draper is a two-story pre-Victorian style home now serving as an upscale dining experience for local Utahns. Cori Davis with Salt Lake Magazine says: “The Charleston is in a historic mansion — one of the oldest in Draper.”







Now, The Charleston Draper regularly sees throngs of visitors, all waiting for a chance to taste the delicious gourmet meals prepared by Chef Marco Silva. Also, an open patio, fireplaces, and gorgeous string lights allow them to host more private events like weddings, business lunches, cocktail receptions, and more.





Sky Lodge at Blue Sky:

Serving as one of the Auberge Resorts Collection, the Sky Lodge at Blue Sky gives guests an unforgettable stay overlooking over 3,500 acres of lush landscape. They offer private terraces to the guests, each perfectly placed for better views of Utah’s gorgeous mountains and valleys.





Those staying at Blue Sky will also get easy access to amenities like their restaurant, bar, lounge, infinity pool, and private function spaces.





