Alpine Distilling Ange Vert Flamed Raclette

Ingredients:
- 8 ounces Raclette or other preferred melting cheese, sliced ¼” thick
- 4 ounces Ange Vert(skip if alcohol is not desired or use Pernod if Ange Vert is unavailable)
- 12 each cornichon (gherkins)
- 8 each caperberries
- 8 each peppadews
- 4 each pickled okra
- 1 Asian pear, quartered, cored, and sliced
- 1 fingerling potatoes, cooked, still warm
- lots of grilled bread and/or crostini, in a basket
- large green salad with your choice of dressing served family-style
Instructions
- Prep 4 entrée plates with 3 cornichons, 2 caperberries, 2 peppadews, 1 okra, and ¼ of the Asian pear ina small mound.
- Melt ¼ of the raclette in a nonstick pan over medium heat, remove the pan from heat, and pour in 1 ounce of the Ange Vert.
- Return to heat keeping your face and anything that might catch fire or cause bodily harm away as the Ange Vert catches fire. If you are working on electric, have no fear, the alcohol will burn off without the pyrotechnics.
- Once the flame has subsided pour on the entrée plate with the pickles and pear and serve immediately.
- You can also hold the plates of cheese in a warm oven, and add the pickles and pear before service if you wish to serve your guests all at once.
