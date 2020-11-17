The Creamery’s history of sharing the goodness of dairy in the local community runs deep. Their deep-rooted legacy began when local farmers built their plant more than 65 years ago. Made locally, their cheese is made daily and served to customers in many forms — from fresh and flavored cheddar cheese curds to aged Cheddar or smooth Monterey Jack cheeses, and more. Here is a recipe for mouth-watering Air-fried Creamery Cheese Curds.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 lb Creamery Cheese Curd
- 1 ½ cups All-Purpose Flour (may use AP Gluten Free Flour)
- ½ tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 tsp Onion Powder
- 1 tsp Paprika
- 1 tsp Salt
- ½ tsp Black Pepper
- 4 Large Eggs, well beaten
- 2 cups Panko Breadcrumbs (may use Gluten-Free Breadcrumbs)
Instructions
- Remove cheese curd from bag and break up into large pieces into a medium bowl and set aside. Pieces that are about the size of your thumb will cook for the best consistency.
- In a shallow bowl or container, add flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Blend well then set aside.
- Break eggs into a separate bowl. Use a whisk to completely blend whites and yolks then pour into a shallow bowl or container and set aside.
- Place panko or breadcrumbs into a shallow bowl or container.
- Place bowls from left to right, Panko or breadcrumbs, Egg, Flour, and Cheese Curd, for the following 2-coat breading process.
- Place a few pieces of cheese into flour and lightly coat them. Then place them into beaten egg, making sure they are completely coated.
- Then for a second coat, place the cheese curds back into the flour, then to the egg again.
- Finally, place them into the breadcrumbs and coat well. Put the finished product on a plate to hold.
- Once you have a small batch of curd breaded, Place them into the Air Fryer basket. Spray them with cooking spray and cook at 400 degrees for 5-6 minutes until brown
Inspired by local roots and family farm-owners, The Creamery Kitchen menu features fresh ingredients and locally made cheeses just like these delicious cheese curds.
LINK: The Creamery Utah
This story contains sponsored content.