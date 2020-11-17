Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The Creamery’s history of sharing the goodness of dairy in the local community runs deep. Their deep-rooted legacy began when local farmers built their plant more than 65 years ago. Made locally, their cheese is made daily and served to customers in many forms — from fresh and flavored cheddar cheese curds to aged Cheddar or smooth Monterey Jack cheeses, and more. Here is a recipe for mouth-watering Air-fried Creamery Cheese Curds.

Recipe

Ingredients

1 lb​​ Creamery Cheese Curd

1 ½ cups ​​All-Purpose Flour (may use AP Gluten Free Flour)

½ tsp ​​Garlic Powder

1 tsp​​ Onion Powder

1 tsp​​ Paprika

1 tsp​​ Salt

½ tsp​​ Black Pepper

4 Large​​ Eggs, well beaten

2 cups ​​Panko Breadcrumbs (may use Gluten-Free Breadcrumbs)

Instructions

Remove cheese curd from bag and break up into large pieces into a medium bowl and set aside. Pieces that are about the size of your thumb will cook for the best consistency.

In a shallow bowl or container, add flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Blend well then set aside.

Break eggs into a separate bowl. Use a whisk to completely blend whites and yolks then pour into a shallow bowl or container and set aside.

Place panko or breadcrumbs into a shallow bowl or container.

Place bowls from left to right, Panko or breadcrumbs, Egg, Flour, and Cheese Curd, for the following 2-coat breading process.

Place a few pieces of cheese into flour and lightly coat them. Then place them into beaten egg, making sure they are completely coated.

Then for a second coat, place the cheese curds back into the flour, then to the egg again.

Finally, place them into the breadcrumbs and coat well. Put the finished product on a plate to hold.

Once you have a small batch of curd breaded, Place them into the Air Fryer basket. Spray them with cooking spray and cook at 400 degrees for 5-6 minutes until brown

Inspired by local roots and family farm-owners, The Creamery Kitchen menu features fresh ingredients and locally made cheeses just like these delicious cheese curds.

LINK: The Creamery Utah

This story contains sponsored content.