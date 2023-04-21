Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Dave Nellis – Director of Public Relations visited us on Good Things Utah and he is excited to share some information about America First Credit Union’s commitment to financial literacy.

At America First, they believe in helping the community understand financial literacy. They offer various programs to teach financial skills such as personal financial management, budgeting, and investing. Their FUNDamentals program is a valuable tool to teach K-12 students about money matters and financial success. They also provide content for adults that they can present throughout the community.

Their presentations cover over 50 FUNDamental topics for kids and 20 topics for adults. Presentations usually take 45-60 minutes, and they are free of cost. It’s never too early or too late to learn about financial literacy concepts, and they believe that junior high and high school age is the best time to teach financial literacy as they are thinking about their futures.

Learning about cash, debits, and credits as well as virtual money can help alleviate financial stress. They encourage educators and schools to contact America First to schedule in-person on-site presentations. Additionally, educators can find content about FUNDamentals on the website.

In honor of National Financial Literacy Month, they are also hosting a contest for educators and students. The deadline to enter is April 30th, 2023. Visit their website for official rules and details.

Submit an essay or video on why you think financial literacy is important, and you could win a party for your entire classroom!

They are also giving away 10 scholarships at $5,000 each through the America First Charitable Foundation Scholarships. The deadline to submit an application is April 30, 2023. Visit the website for official rules and details.

Eligible members must be graduating HS seniors or enrolled in a 2-year, 4-year, or technical college. Applicants should be community-minded and have a passion for serving and helping others.

At America First Credit Union, they place a high priority on educating members and enabling them to make sound financial decisions. According to the National Financial Educators Council, the lack of financial skills cost 38% of consumers more than $500 in 2022, and 15% were set back more than $10,000 or more.

America First Credit Union is committed to helping the community achieve financial success. Visit their website and follow along on their social media channels for tips.

*Sponsored by America First Credit Union.