Aesthetic medical treatments that you can have done during your lunch break

ClearLift is a major advancement in skin-rejuvenating laser treatments, and it effectively refreshes the skin and smoothes out fine lines and wrinkles in fast, comfortable sessions that leave no lingering redness and require no downtime. The treatment is so quick and easy lt can be done during lunch!

Alma Laser’s ClearLift delivers a controlled dermal wound without harming the overlying epidermis so that all stages of healing and skin repair occur under the intact epidermis. Because Alma Laser’s ClearLift heats deep beneath the skin (up to 3mm in depth) no numbing is required prior to treatment and all skin healing happens without damaging the outer layer of skin.

In as little as 3-5 treatments with Alma Laser’s ClearLift patients will see optimal results; treatments are typically conducted once every three to four weeks. In some cases, results can be noticeable after 1 treatment*. Skin’s appearance continues to improve after each session with optimal results in as little as 3-6 months.

Find out about other medical treatments like Fillers, Dysport, Harmony®XL, and skincare products like ZO Skin Care. Go to Envision Cosmetic Surgery now to learn more – Personalized Cosmetic Surgery in Salt Lake City.

This story contains sponsored content.