(Good Things Utah) Do you have an interest in creating content professionally for social platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat? This is an event to attend before you get discouraged.

Taking place at The Leonardo in Salt Lake City from June 9th through June 11th, the upcoming ‘Mind Riot’ event will be a valuable workshop for high school students looking to gain important advice from a self-made Tik Tok star. Admission to the event is completely FREE for high schoolers interested in participating.

This event will be held in The Leonardo at 209 East 500 South in Salt Lake City.

For more information, go to theleonardo.org.

‘Mind Riot’ at The Leonardo

This workshop spans three days with keynote speaker and Tik Tok celebrity London Lazerson. In his time creating content for the Tik Tok platform, London has amassed over 8.6 million followers. Mind Riot will be a unique chance for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to learn about the industry from professionals, like London, who have truly found success.

During the three-day event, participants will team up to develop an innovative solution for a real-world problem. Those who participate will have the chance to win cash prizes, swag, and important connections with other entrepreneurs.

Overall the event will include:

Team-building & social opportunities

Ideation & the design process learning

Prototyping & data analysis skill development

Lessons on developing a pitch

All meals are provided

Students can register ahead of time by clicking this link here.

**This segment contains sponsored content