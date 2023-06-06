Join the adventure Saturdays at 10:30pm and Sundays at 9am on ABC4

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At Your Leisure is a family oriented outdoor and travel show focused on the western United States. Host and producer, Chad Booth, popped by Good Things Utah with a preview to some upcoming features on the show.

1. Hendrix Johnson Enters The Edge Powersports Mini Motocross League – AYL’s own Hendrix Johnson is learning how to race dirt bikes, and has joined the Mini Motocross League. The Edge Powersports in Draper started the league in order to help young riders learn all the ins and outs of motocross. Like any little-league sport, Mini Moto is designed to cultivate kids’ self esteem as well as their skills. There are more than 600 kids racing this season, and in addition to races every week, they also put on clinics for young riders to learn the rules, riding techniques, and good sportsmanship. The races take place at the Jordan River OHV State Park, and Hendrix couldn’t be more excited to be competing.

2. On Lake Powell with the Yardleys – Lake Powell is back! With the record snowfall this season comes historic runoff. As the water levels continue to rise, there’s never been a better time to get out on the water. Chad and Ria joined the Yardley’s for a day of boating. It was a relaxing trip, soaking up the sun and the sights of the incredible scenery of Glen Canyon.

3. Mormon Pioneer Trek Expedition – Primitive camping is nothing new. Early pioneers to Utah did it nearly 175 years ago. Long before overlanding became popular, Mormon settlers crossed the plains pulling hand carts. Now, young members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are connecting to the past by covering the original route pulling hand carts.

