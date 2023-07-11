SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Adventure awaits! At Your Leisure is your outdoor recreation and adventure tour guide. Producer and Host Chad Booth gave Good Things Utah viewers a sneak peek at some of the upcoming AYL adventures.

Long before Tool Time Tim uttered the phrase “ho ho, more power!” the quest to have it was in full swing. There is one place in the west that has one of the most enviable collection of these machines and they fire them up each summer at the R.W. Erickson Antique Power Show in Wallsburg, Utah. Steam power, oil power, gas and so on. You get to see, hear and feel these machines and teach the progress of innovation.

Good Things Utah’s Bree Johnson has a little adventurer on her hands. Watch 8-year-old Hendrix Johnson goes to his first motocross race as mom Bree and dad Jared cheer him on. What a great path to wholesome personal growth competing in one of the several junior motocross leagues.

How does primitive camping today compare to 175 years ago? We will treck alongside a group of teenagers trying to connect with what life was like for their ancestors. It is a common activity for church youth groups in this area and it has a real impact on the kids. Find out how pioneer camping compares with modern day treks across Utah.

Discover the United States of Adventure 24/7 with At Your Leisure online at AYLTV.com.

Watch At Your Leisure Saturdays at 10:30pm and Sundays at 9am on ABC4 Utah.

Sponsored by At Your Leisure.