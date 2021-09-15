Actor, Cristina Vee surprises fan on her way to FanX

(GTU) – Cristina Valenzuela, known by her stage name Cristina Vee, is an American actress and singer who provides voices for anime and video game productions. She voices Marinette Dupain-Cheng/Ladybug and the Ladybug Sentimonster in the English dubbed version of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. Cristina has provided voices for over 100 projects with clients such as Nickelodeon, Disney, Amazon, Square-Enix, and Crunchyroll.

She joined us on Good Things Utah to surprise two of her fans before making her way to FanX for this year’s convention.

The FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention is an annual event put on by Dan Farr Productions and is now the most attended convention in the state of Utah and the largest comic convention in North America.

The convention has attracted celebrities like Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Matt Smith, Sir Patrick Stewart, Buzz Aldrin and so many more.

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ is a world-class pop culture phenomenon that brings the best in entertainment to the Intermountain West. With Celebrity Guest Panels, Autograph signings, Photo ops, gaming competitions, Cosplay Contests, Special Events, KidCon, and the Film Festival, there is something for everyone.

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ gives fans up-close and personal interaction with their favorite actors, authors, artists, and stars. With guests from TV shows and films such as Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Firefly, The Walking Dead, and more, FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ is the ultimate fan celebration.

FanX 2021 is happening September 16-18, 2021 at The Salt Palace Convention Center! Get tickets now.

This story contains sponsored content.