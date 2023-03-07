Wasatch Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary approach to treating ED without pills, injections or surgery.

MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Wasatch Medical Clinic based in Salt Lake City, Utah is offering a breakthrough treatment for a sensitive men’s health issue – erectile dysfunction, or commonly referred to as ED. Patients are finding help with a treatment called acoustic wave therapy.

The treatment is surgery-free, drug-free and needle-free. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments using an FDA approved device may help repair existing blood vessels as well as grow new blood vessels to improve blood flow to treat ED at the root of the cause.

More information or to schedule an appointment visit WasatchMedicalClinic.com or call 801-901-8000.

Sponsored by Wasatch Medical Clinic.