SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Ready your taste buds because a creatively sweet dessert from a fast-growing brand is smashing into Utah County this winter. Yonutz is a national sensation that’s famous for its mouthwatering combination of donuts and ice cream.

First established in Florida and famous for its TV success on both Dessert Wars and Shark Tank, the company has recently unveiled a brand-new location in Orem.

In the words of Austin Waddoups, General Manager of this new Yonutz location: “Everyone loves donuts. Everyone loves ice cream… But when you put them together, it’s something people have never had before…”

The new shop is the fifth by Yonutz but the first of many around Utah in the not-so-distant future.

What makes them so popular? Most would say it’s their original selection: the Smash Donut. This treat is given its name from the yummy varieties of ice cream that are tastefully smashed into a donut cut in half, then placed in a hot press, and grilled to perfection.

And what kind of flavors can this produce? A yummy collection of menu options like Nutella Crunch, Strawberry Shortcake, S’mores, and the local favorite, Biscoff Cookie Butter.

They offer other delicious desserts, too, including handcrafted ice cream, donuts, and Smash Milkshakes.

Customers can even make their own customized bites with Mini Donut Decorating Kits — complete with donuts, icing, and toppings in a fun choice of colors to match any theme. “It’s something really fun for all ages,” remarks McCall Waddoups Erickson, Marketing Director.

There are so many reasons to try these crispy and creamy creations, but if you need more, then Yonutz has you covered this month. Customers who mention this Good Things Utah segment can: Buy 1 Smash Donut & Get the 2nd HALF OFF. This deal is valid through December 2022.

Yonutz in Orem is located at 545 East University Parkway. To learn more and browse the menu, go online to Yonutz.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content