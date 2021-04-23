Access to quality dental care shouldn’t be out of reach

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

More than a year after a devastating fire forced Stonehaven Dental’s Lehi team to temporarily relocate but they’re happy to be home.

After the fire, the building underwent a thorough renovation project to repair all traces of damage from the fire. Now, after a gradual reopening phase, the team is once again seeing patients on its normal schedule.

The office looks much different today than it did on the night of January 12, 2020. The accidental fire left the building with significant damage, particularly in the basement where it originated. The renovation provided much more than a new coat of paint; the practice now boasts brand new state-of-the-art equipment, furniture, and filtration systems.

Stonehaven Dental thank’s their patients for their loyalty and understanding as they’ve worked out of a temporary location over the last year. They’re ready to welcome them all back and remain committed to providing the highest quality dental care in the region.

You’re invited to the Grand Re-opening celebration on Friday, May 7 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Meet the team, take a tour of the remodeled practice, win some fabulous prizes, and kids will have a blast with games, Disney characters, and treats.

Patients who are interested in making an appointment can call (801) 855-0555. New patients also have the option to schedule online by visiting the website. The practice is located at 181 N. 1200 E. in Lehi.

Stonehaven Dental is making sure that people know that:

It’s safe to go to the dentist

They’re accepting new patients

They accept most major insurances

They have convenient hours including Saturdays

They offer free laughing gas

They understand that finances are a concern for many families now more than ever which is why they offer flexible payment options.

No insurance, no problem! Stonehaven is thrilled to announce the launch of the Smiles360 Dental Savings Club! The Smiles360 Dental Savings Club gives patients access to quality dental care that is both affordable and hassle-free. A membership includes routine services at no additional cost, with generous discounts on a variety of treatments.

Stonehaven Dental is offering a special offer of a free exam and x-ray at any Stonehaven Dental office and if you schedule your appointment before May 31, you’ll also get free fluoride.

Go to the Stonehaven Dental website to book your appointment with convenient web scheduling.

This article contains sponsored content.