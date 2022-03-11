(Good Things Utah) When was the last time you gave in to your sweet tooth? It’s not every day we can indulge in whatever desserts we dream about, but in this case, you might want to make an exception. Now open and inside Macey’s grocery store in Provo is the Red Button Creamery Treat Shop, where there’s a treat for anyone’s taste buds. The shop features delightful desserts like cookies, shakes, waffle bowls, ice cream sandwiches, and much more! Here’s a menu of just a few of their favorites:

COOKIES: $2.99

Served warm with everyday options like:

Classic Sugar

Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter

Mudslide

‘Flavor of the Week’ (changes every Wednesday)

CLASSIC or DAIRY-FREE: $4.49

SUNDAE (waffle bowl): $6.99

ROOT BEER FLOAT (with Howie’s local Root Beer): $4.99

ICE CREAM: Scoops $3.99-$5.99

(caramel, hot fudge, and whipped cream)

GOURMET SHAKES (mason jar): $11.99

Red Button Vintage Creamery ice cream is all locally made here in Utah. They take the time to blend their desserts with real ingredients to ensure the best possible flavor. You can find the Red Button Creamery Treat Shop in Macey’s at 1400 N State Street in Provo, Utah. Don’t miss out on their delectable deals including like buy 12 cookies and getting one FREE (must be a rewards member). To get more information about these tasty treats and more, click HERE.

