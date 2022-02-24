The magic of subscription boxes are wonderful. Some of the best products, picked for you, and shipped directly to your home. Farmer’s Feeding Utah is one that is made especially for Utah, from Utah.

Started to support farmers and ranchers, but also improve the food production chain in the state, the Touch of Utah subscription box sends you a handful of products grown and raised in Utah. A great way to support local businesses financially and to enjoy the things our state produces.

Visit FarmersFeeingUtah.com to see the Farmers Feeding Utah’s custom creates or boxes and their products. You can also browse their marketplace to choose your own products. Check out a few here below:

Beef Box

The all beef box includes steaks, chuck roasts, ground beef and more shipped in ice packs. It arrives fresh at your doorstep.

Natural Necessity Box

Currently $49.99. A unique set of products that helps you support the honey bee problem in Utah. By purchasing and using these products you can provide a “buffet” for bees across the state. Handmade candles, car air fresheners made with wool raised in Utah (put your favorite essential oil on it and switch out the scent anytime).

Breakfast Box

Also just $49.99. Includes honey raised in Utah, a chocolate, raspberry, and caramel sauce from Butcher’s Bunches and more products produced in the state, like granola and jam.

*Sponsored content