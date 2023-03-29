SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – First time local author, Jennifer Morris, is sharing favorite sections of her new book – I Will Be With You Always – with Good Things Utah as a way to remind people that we remain connected with loved ones even after death.

Morris says she wanted to create something to help people, especially children, learn about death, loss and grief in a safe and compassionate way that was easy for them to understand. Her book also highlights that even after someone passes away, the living are still connected to those loved ones forever.

Morris says she lost her mother when she was just five years old to suicide. That loss resulted in years of feeling lost and alone, as well as growing up in a world of self preservation, confusion, and survival. With the help of therapy and others, Morris says she learned how to not only survive, but to thrive with the life she has been given.

Morris says she is now working on a second book – I Will Remember You Always.

To learn more about Jennifer Morris and her writing, visit her website – LoveConnectsUs.com. Also on Instagram at @Jennifer_MorrisBunny

