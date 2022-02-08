Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Join your host Katy as she takes a bite out of Utah and showcase our state's vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah's contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah's food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
A restaurant made for gathering and the changing of the seasons

Hearth and Hill in Park City serves as a gathering spot for friends, families, locals, and visitors with a fresh, approachable take on American cuisine. In addition to dine-in service, the award-winning restaurant offers an array of delectable daily dine-out options: curbside take-out, free delivery, frozen dishes, farmers’ bags, Sunday brunch, and special events. Hearth and Hill is also open daily for lunch, dinner, and full bar, plus Sunday brunch, with a dog-friendly patio and large private dining room.

Hearth and Hill, 1153 Center Drive in the Newpark Center at Kimball Junction, captures the spirit, cuisine, and culture of Park City. Featuring a fresh, approachable take on contemporary American cuisine, locally driven, in a fun, casual atmosphere, the award-winning feature of Park City’s dining scene serves as a gathering spot for friends, families, locals, and visitors.

The Hearth and Hill team is committed to “Inspiring our associates, thrilling our guests, and enriching our community.”  Hearth and Hill won 2019 Park City’s Best Awards for Best Lunch and Best Family Restaurant (tied) and placed among the top 3 for Best Restaurant, Best Signature Cocktail, Best Brunch, and Best Wait Staff or Dining Service.

