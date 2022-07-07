(Good Things Utah) According to recent data, our market’s housing inventory is even lower than last year — leaving Utahns fewer options when searching for their forever home. This means that for those interested in selling their homes this year, it’s currently a ‘seller’s market’ — a term used when the market is scarce and sellers have more power to keep prices high.

With such high demand for homes, sellers must understand they don’t need to sell to the first person who makes an offer. Finding experts like Chalker Properties can help make for a seamless experience — guiding you through the whole process and ensuring you’re keeping the most equity from selling your home. With over 20 years in the industry, Chalker is a trusted resource for anyone looking to buy or sell a home.

Charisse urges: “Before you put your house on the market… Call us! Because we’ll let you know how much your home is worth… And no obligation, I just want to educate you.”

Those looking to buy are also at an advantage right now, as the summertime means fewer buyers are actively in the market looking for homes. Hiring an expert can make or break future homeowners, as experts have the knowledge and experience to show you every option available in the market and keep you from overpaying.

For more information, visit them online at ChalkerProperties.com or call them at (801) 201-2949.

Limitless Property Challenge with Krista Mashore

Anyone feeling stressed by the housing market and interested in expanding their opportunities can join in the Limitless Prosperity Challenge. These FREE sessions hosted by Krista Mashore will be held from July 11th to August 6th (Monday through Friday) — teaching attendants ways to create uncapped wealth and happiness in life using the ‘Millionaire Mentality’.

