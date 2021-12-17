A product designed so well it’s been to space 3 times!

(Good Things Utah) GRIP6 is known for the outstanding and well-designed products, their belts are so good that they’ve been used by Blue Origin in 3 (so far) of their space launches as part of the astronauts’ uniforms and they’re made right here in Utah!

GRIP6 makes sure that their belts are lightweight, functional, minimalist, they’re not bulky, plus they look great and they match everything! The second trip that Blue Origin launched you can see in video’s that William Shatner is wearing a Grip 6 belt and on the latest trip, Michael Strahan is seen sitting comfortably in one as well.

The GRIP6 belt is the only web belt with no holes, no flap, and no bulk. So comfortable, you forget you’re wearing it. They’re fully interchangeable and low profile with a lifetime guarantee.

The GRIP6 canvas belt has no holes or a complicated ratchet belt system. It is comprised of a belt buckle and a military belt strap that can pull over 2,000 pounds without breaking. The strap slides through the buckle for an infinitely adjustable fit. They stay tight all day too.

They created a friction lock that holds so well that they patented it and gave it the “Badgerbite” name. Once your GRIP6 nylon belt is locked in place, it will stay tight all day.

The belts even come with a lifetime guarantee. They’ve built their products to last, making products from high-quality materials so they don’t break or wear prematurely. They come in a variety of colors and can be used for any occasion.

GRIP6 takes quality very seriously and has a 100% guarantee on all their products for life.

GRIP6 manufactures all of its products right here in Salt Lake City, out of materials that are 100% sourced from the USA. A hands-on manufacturing approach allows their immediate control over the manufacturing process. They are constantly evaluating their procedures and product to find ways where they can improve.

The GRIP6 belt looks good, function better, and last longer, than any belt you’ve ever worn before. You can dress it up or dress it down and it always looks good.

GRIP6 also specializes in the art of wallet making. With their one-of-a-kind wall, simple, fast, and easy card access is now in reach. The GRIP6 wallet was designed to be easy and simple to access your cards as quickly as possible. It’s a high-quality product designed and tested to last a lifetime. As with all grip6 products, they come with a guarantee, and unconditional, unlimited lifetime warranty.

Their wallets are slim, low profile wallets, at .4″ thin, it’s about as thin as a common smartphone. They offer a spring-loaded locking mechanism that when not in use, keeps your cards locked securely in place.

The high-grade material is immediately apparent too. The wallet body is CNC machined from 5052-h32 aluminum – very nice. The lever and lifting mechanism is injection molded with a performance-rated blend of engineering plastics and the wallet features RFID blocking. What more is there to say, take a look for yourself, you won’t be disappointed!

The Utah company is renowned for its unique belts and slim, but useful wallets. They are in high demand for Christmas and theirs is no wonder as to why. These essentials are definitely a go-to gift for ANY guy in your life!

*Sponsored Content.