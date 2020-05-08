A place where your loved ones will truly enjoy living

Crescent Senior Living is the intersection where luxury, family-friendly, home, and comfort meet. Crescent Senior Living has been open for just over a year. Relatively, it is a new community. It’s beautiful inside and out with a caring and professional staff. They understand that making the transition to a senior living community can feel a bit overwhelming, so they’ve designed their housing units to feel like home as much as possible. The apartments at Crescent Senior Living Community offer more than just housing. They provide privacy and a place to store personal treasures that mean the world to our residents. Available apartments include studios and 2 bedroom apartments. Other amenities include:
- Movie theater
- Bistro with soda and ice cream
- Billiards room
- Family Fun Center
- Fitness Center and Massage Therapy studio
- Full-service Salon
- Underground parking
- Back patio with a waterfall and outdoor seating
It’s also conveniently located near several Salt Lake County hospitals, high-end restaurants, shopping centers, local parks, and musical theatres. Besides excellent basic services, they also provide assisted living as well as memory care.
To find out more visit Crescent Senior Living now.
This story contains sponsored content.