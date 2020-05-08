A place where your loved ones will truly enjoy living

Crescent Senior Living is the intersection where luxury, family-friendly, home, and comfort meet. Crescent Senior Living has been open for just over a year. Relatively, it is a new community. It’s beautiful inside and out with a caring and professional staff. They understand that making the transition to a senior living community can feel a bit overwhelming, so they’ve designed their housing units to feel like home as much as possible. The apartments at Crescent Senior Living Community offer more than just housing. They provide privacy and a place to store personal treasures that mean the world to our residents. Available apartments include studios and 2 bedroom apartments. Other amenities include:

Movie theater

Bistro with soda and ice cream

Billiards room

Family Fun Center

Fitness Center and Massage Therapy studio

Full-service Salon

Underground parking

Back patio with a waterfall and outdoor seating

It’s also conveniently located near several Salt Lake County hospitals, high-end restaurants, shopping centers, local parks, and musical theatres. Besides excellent basic services, they also provide assisted living as well as memory care.

This story contains sponsored content.