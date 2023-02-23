Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Thursday on GTU we are diving into ALL things, BABY! We spent the morning talking about stories from the hosts about their favorite baby memories and the difficulties of being a parent while working. Let’s face it, being a parent is a difficult but wonderful joy that some of us can experience.

Today we have Burgandy Fisher, Store Manager of The Baby Cubby, along with Jackie Hall, Director of Marketing and E-Commerce to show off everything that their store has to offer. The truth is – they have EVERYTHING that a parent needs to succeed, from the latest in clothes, carriers, car seats, and diaper bags for the little one, plus the more personal items that the delivering mama might need.

The Muirs created The Baby Cubby as a one-stop shop that parents need. They make sure that their staff has completed the research so you can be confident that you are paying for the top-of-the-line products giving you back the extra time to enjoy the “little things.”

Make sure you visit their website and other social media to learn about how to become a Certified Cubby Mom and also how their store can help you with Car seat Safety!

*Sponsored Content.