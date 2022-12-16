SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Shopping season is in full effect here in Utah, with lists getting checked off every minute. While it can be easy to get carried away in all the excitement, our budgets are often struggling to keep up. Luckily for us, a one-stop shop for doorbuster deals called Rendezvous is giving our wallets a much-needed break this holiday.

With four locations around Utah and Idaho, this brand makes luxury affordable by partnering with brand-name manufacturers and other companies to sell their overstocks, returns, and minorly damaged or defective items at a massive discount. These savings can add up to 70% OFF retail prices.

Customers can find a wide variety of top-rated items here in home and clothing including adjustable beds, mattresses, couches, apparel, exercise equipment, and much more.

Part of the fun behind Rendezvous is that they have new and unique arrivals in stores every week. This means that the best way to keep up on the best products and deals is to visit them in-store or on their Instagram.

Want even more savings this season? From December 22nd through December 24th, shop at Rendezvous and receive an additional 20% OFF their already low prices.

Rendezvous has locations nearby in Sandy, Ogden, Clinton, and Twin Falls, Idaho.

To learn more, go online to Rendezvous-Stores.com or follow along with the deals on Instagram at @rendezvous.discounts.

**This segment contains sponsored content