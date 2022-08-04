(Good Things Utah) In the wake of a pandemic, parents around the globe have realized how much hard work goes into being a teacher. While many teachers find reward in educating a new generation — the career can be, in reality, a thankless endeavor for most.

Waterford Upstart, an at-home educational program for Pre-K children, recognizes these hard-working teachers more than anyone in the industry. To show their appreciation, Waterford.org has joined forces with community organizations — like the Head Start Preschool program by Utah Community Action — to hold a Celebration of Utah Early Childhood Educators event on August 8th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Hosted at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Salt Lake City, this event is set to thank Salt Lake Valley early childhood educators from the public, private, and charter schools, as well as childcare and Head Start educators with children 3 years through Kindergarten.

This event is also FREE for educators — featuring a dinner, valet parking at no charge, exciting prizes, and a dance party. There will be limited attendance, so educators are encouraged to pre-register as soon as possible.

To learn more and pre-register for the event, click the link here or email audreyblank@waterford.org.

Waterford Upstart

With their interactive approach to education, Waterford Upstart provides families with a no-cost solution to prepare their kids for Kindergarten. The program’s educational software helps kids improve their reading, math, and science skills through a variety of fun and engaging games.

This Waterford Upstart program is nationally and locally funded, also offering families a computer and internet if needed to get started. In addition to hardware and software, expert coaching and support are given to ensure every child is understanding the lessons.

For more information and to register your Pre-K child, go to Waterford.org/Upstart or call them today at 888-982-9898.

**This segment contains sponsored content