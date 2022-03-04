Miriam Perez is the co-owner of El Dorado Seafood. The other owner, her husband Mario, has created the menu from cuisine of his hometown of Mazatlán, Sinaloa. After seven year in business, El Dorado has become a celebration of Mexican heritage and culture. Customers come for large quantities of flavorful seafood, and shareable dishes while enjoying the atmosphere or watching a game.

You can find their West Valley location here: 1906 W 3500 S #17, West Valley City, UT.

Below is a peak at some of their best sellers out of a very large menu which you can find here.

You can find them on Instagram and Facebook.

Aguachile

A Sinaloan dish with cooked shrimp, Ceviche style shrimp cooked in lime, and octopus. It’s combined with mixed salad with cucumbers, clamato juice, topped off with house dressing. So many layers!

Chinaloa tube

Nicknamed “torre”, or bull, is four clamato non-alcoholic shots served with lime cooked shrimp ceviche, lime cooked shrimp, cooked shrimp, mango, cucumber and avocado.

Shrimp and Octopus Cocktail

The second best seller will make your taste buds go crazy with so many flavor. An everything cocktail with shrimp and octopus prepared with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and avocado.

More from Taste Utah

Every Sunday at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah, Taste Utah travels all over the state highlighting the “salt” of the earth chefs, restaurant owners, and hospitality professionals.

This article contains sponsored content