SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Lamb & Feta, an authentic Greek kitchen, serves up classic dishes and fresh flavors with strong roots in the heritages and traditions of Greece. Available options include gyros, souvlaki, creamy lemon pasta, and more—all featuring the highest quality meat, veggies, and spices. Don’t skip the baklava for dessert!

Check out Lamb & Feta on Facebook and Instagram – @Lamb & Feta – or stop by The Local Market & Bar in downtown Salt Lake City (310 East 400 South).

At The Local Market & Bar, residents and travelers alike can gather to enjoy delicious food, great drinks, and even better company. Expertly curated by award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab, this unique collective of artisan food vendors, a craft bar, and beautiful event space showcases the best of Salt Lake City inspiration and global influences.

Sponsored by Utah Restraurant Association.