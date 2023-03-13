Art & Soup Charity Event for Community Nursing Services on March 29th and 30th at Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Community Nursing Services (CNS) is a non-profit health company serving the needs of patients wherever they call home. The annual fundraiser – CNS Art & Soup Charity Event – supports patients without the financial means to pay for needed care.

Art & Soup is March 29th and 30th at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Hall A, in downtown Salt Lake City. Lunch is served between 11am-2pm and dinner between 5pm-9pm.

At the event, 23 restaurants, like Current Fish & Oyster, donate samples of soup and desserts so guests can dine while shopping for art. Sixty artists sell art and generously donate 35% of their sales to CNS Charitable Care.

Sponsored by Community Nursing Services.