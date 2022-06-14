(Good Things Utah) In the wake of a global pandemic, families, and individuals around our state slowly became food insecure; as daily meals that had once been taken for granted were now suddenly an uncommon occurrence.

As this disparity continued, and the economy essentially froze, a local charity called Murray Children’s Pantry was quick to take action during this time of need. Led by its President and Community Advocate, Jim Brass, the devoted teams at Murray Children’s Pantry have made a difference in the lives of individuals throughout Northern Utah.

Originally providing meals to grade school children who were going hungry at home, Murray Children’s Pantry has since made it their mission to provide all locals in need with meals during their week.

As a way to highlight this important work they’re doing, The Advocates have put the spotlight on this selfless charity; giving special recognition to Jim Brass as an honorary ‘Community Advocate’ for his many contributions to the state and the selfless empathy he has for those who experience hunger.

Jim is a former Murray City council member and retired business owner with 4 children and 5 grandchildren. He works diligently to ensure everyone in the community knows where their next meal is coming from.

As we were gearing up, getting our 501c3 in order… the pandemic hit… So we made the conscious decision to start feeding anybody who needed food. We don’t ask questions, we just don’t want anybody to go hungry… Jim Brass, President/Murray Children’s Pantry

Some of the hard-working volunteers at Murray Children’s Pantry

The charity makes an immense difference to those they help; serving an average of 1,800 meals per week. They offer prepacked bags of food to feed one person for two days, or they can also put together a family box as needed.

Despite the difference they’re making in the community, Murray Children’s Pantry needs generous donations of food or funding to further the cause. Some of the food donation items needed include:

Canned soup/stew

Canned vegetables

Peanut Butter

Mac & Cheese

Canned Tuna or chicken

Fruit cups/Applesauce cups

Oatmeal (individual)

Pasta and Sauce

Shelf stable milk

Individual cereal boxes

And much more (See website)

Donate directly to Murray Children’s Pantry through Venmo or on their website at MurrayChildrensPantry.org

To learn more about the charity or make a donation, go to MurrayChildrensPantry.org

