SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Finding a world of flavor in one place is much easier with an ‘elevated casual’ restaurant in Salt Lake City called Arlo Restaurant.

Perfect for locals and visitors alike to delight in a savory meal, Arlo offers a delicious variety of contemporary food and drink options. Worth noting, everything on the menu is made from scratch using fresh ingredients that have been locally sourced for both quality and community.

According to Chef and Owner, Milo Carrier: “I think our goal is to focus as much as possible on local produce that we get from several small farms that are located here in the city.”

What kind of meals does this chef-driven kitchen produce? An assortment of mouthwatering options including Carrot Risotto, Chicory Salad, Spice Cake, and their ever-famous House Roll.

“When we create our menu, we’re trying to look at what makes sense and what’s available,” remarks Carrier. “The things that we put on the plate are done with intention.”

Altogether, the combination of friendly hospitality and gourmet cuisine makes Arlo a restaurant experience like nothing else in the neighborhood.

To learn more and browse the menu, go online to ArloRestaurant.com.

Katy Sine visited her old friend, Milo Carrier, to grab a bite of Arlo while catching up.

