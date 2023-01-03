SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — From morning to night, Emigration Cafe in Salt Lake County offers the community a comfortable spot to enjoy full-service breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

As part of the Pago Restaurant Group, this cafe puts its focus on providing only the freshest, made-from-scratch menu items that are created using locally sourced ingredients. And by combining its seasonally curated menu with an ever-welcoming atmosphere, this cafe gives those in the area a cozy option for any time of day.

According to Phelix Gardner, Chef and Partner with Pago Restaurant Group: “That was the idea with this location — really to create a neighborhood eatery… that was much more casual and approachable for a wider breadth of people.”

The menu here has an all-day assortment of choices including its Complete Breakfast, Butter Lettuce Salad, and house-crafted Roman Style Pinza — similar to Neapolitan-style pizza, but with a high portion of rice flour, which means less gluten and easier digestion overall.

In addition to the clever eats from Emigration Cafe, guests can also choose from a savory selection of premium beverages including wines, beers, and of course, their micro-roasted coffee.

Emigration Cafe is located at 1709 E 1300 S in Salt Lake City. To learn more and browse all menus, go online to EmigrationCafe.com.

Bringing her palate along for the experience, Katy Sine from Taste Utah visited the cafe to learn more about its place in the community and what makes the menu so unique.

Watch new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah or find more features at TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content