SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Wasatch Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary, proven approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments using an FDA approved device may help repair existing blood vessels as well as grow new blood vessels to improve blood flow to treat E.D. at the root of the cause.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is one of the only clinics to offer patients the latest breakthrough in ED treatment, the True Pulse Protocol, also known as acoustic wave or low intensity shockwave therapy. Wasatch Medical Clinic offers one of the most comprehensive acoustic wave treatments in the country.

The True Pulse Protocol is a type of acoustic wave therapy that utilizes acoustical, pulsating sound waves which can rebuild, strengthen and open up the blood vessels in the penis. According to Wasatch Medical Clinic, Acoustic Wave Therapy has been shown to stimulate the growth of new blood vessels resulting in an increase in blood flow, stronger erections, and a more pleasurable orgasm.

​Visit WasatchMedicalClinic.com to schedule an appointment or for more details.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Wasatch Medical Clinic.