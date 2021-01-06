Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Did you know that more people look for a new job in January than at any other time of the year? – It’s true.

If you’re one of the many people looking for a job opportunity, need extra resources, or even just need some job-searching guidance, the Utah Department of Workforce Services can help. They have direct access to Utah companies who are hiring right now all over the state. With several growing industries in the state and more than 20,000 open positions, they can help you find the right fit for your aspirations. If you get lost easily in the overwhelming jungle of online job search websites, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is offering an alternative.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services will be holding a virtual job fair that can help Utah job seekers, like yourself, start the new year with a new job or new career. Using their knowledge of the job market and the employers at hand, they have prepared 8 simple things you can do today to help you land your dream job:

Pre-register for a job fair

Visit jobs.utah.gov to register for a job fair right now. This will get the juices flowing and inspire you to get even more prepared. It’s a bit more active than simply scrolling through job listings.

Research employers

Do your research. Find the list of more than 100 participating employers at jobs.utah.gov, or on the Facebook event page. to go more in depth, visit their individual websites or use LinkedIn and glassdoor.com to learn ever important detail. You can also see the kind of work they do, how big they are, where they’re located and the types of positions they may offer – overall, if they’re the type of company you’d like to work for.

“Smile.” Bring a photo of yourself

Having a digital copy of a professional headshot ready to go can help the employer remember the positive impact you made on them during the conversation. If you don’t have one already, it’s easy to take one! Shoot from the shoulders up with a neutral background.

Clean up that Resume!

Make sure your resume is up to date and save it as a pdf. for seamless sharing.

Get your profile ready in advance

You don’t have to do a lot to get your profile set up, but you do want to log into the event when it starts and upload your photo and resume. Then, get ready to chat! The whole job fair is a chat session. Remember to type in complete sentences and use proper punctuation. It’s a good idea to have a notepad handy to make note of the employer’s contact information and other important agenda items.

Sell yourself

Tell employers about your career goals, qualifications, and strengths. Make sure to share some of your past accomplishments and success stories.

Ask questions and be prepared

Ask questions like:

“What’s the hardest part of this position?”

“What’s your favorite thing about working for this company?”

“Do you promote from within the company?”

“What does success look like to you in this position?”

Always say thank you

Write a short thank you email to each employer you chatted with after the event.

If you want a little more help getting prepped, we offer a virtual job fair preparation workshop the day before the job fair. You can find more information and register for both the workshop and the job fair at jobs.utah.gov.

The Statewide Virtual Job Fair starts Thursday, Jan. 7, and will go from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pre-register at jobs.utah.gov.

This story contains sponsored content.