(Good Things Utah) Our gardens are an extension of our lifestyle and personalities. The time we spend in our gardens can be like a quiet escape and the gardens themselves are like sanctuaries for us to design for ourselves.

When it comes to planting flowers, the options are limitless. Fortunately for those in Salt Lake City, a trusted nursery named Millcreek Gardens has made it easy to create an expressive garden space. Even better, LaRene with Millcreek Gardens joined us on Good Things Utah to discuss all her favorite flowers to look out for this week. See the list below and get started today.

For more information, go to MillcreekGardens.com or visit them at 3500 South 900 East in Salt Lake City.

PLANTS OF THE WEEK

Mandevilla This tropical vine features oval-shaped, glossy leaves, and bright pink flowers at the peaks. Can grow as tall as 20 feet.

Dahlia Traditionally gifted to show appreciation, this flower’s tip features colorful blooms resembling pompoms. On average will grow from 4 to 5 feet tall.

Rosemary This shrub’s needle-like leaves have an herbal fragrance, along with its white, pink, purple, and blue flowers. This ornamental plant reaches up to 5 feet tall in some regions.

Potato Vine Solanum jasminoides — commonly known as potato vines — spread quickly and requires pruning during the season. Covering large areas, these reach up to 20 feet in length.

Lilac Commonly known for its pleasant fragrance, the lilac is a resilient shrub often lasting over 100 years. From stem to flower, these grow on average approximately 10 feet long.

Sunflower These well-known perennial flower plants blossom with large, yellow flowers need plenty of sun and well-drained soil to thrive. Grows from 6 to 10 feet tall.

Calceolaria Aptly nicknamed lady’s purse and pocketbook, its unique flower pouches at the bottom and thrives in cool weather. Classified grass and shrub, it grows only 30 centimeters.

Begonia This plant, commonly grown in baskets and containers, has clusters of brightly decadent flowers at its ends. Will see growth between 8 inches and 2 feet tall.

