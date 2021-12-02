8 must-have gifts for the holidays!

(Good Things Utah) – Kelly MacNeal joined Good Things Utah on Zoom from TheBuzzOnGifts.com to discuss exciting and innovative gift ideas. (Images of products below)

1. Banana Phone

Go Bananas for this phone accessory! The Banana Phone is your go-to banana-shaped, Bluetooth-enabled mobile handset and speaker that connects to any smartphone. You can use it to call friends and family, talk to Siri, and even listen to music- all from a banana! Win your white elephant, secret/dirty Santa, or work gift exchange with a Banana Phone in sleek gift packaging. Not only is Banana Phone hilarious, but it also supports a great cause. Banana Phone donates 2% of all revenue to support Gorilla Conservation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Bluetooth connection to iPhone and Android phones

60 ft bluetooth range

Make phone calls on a Banana or play your favorite music

Rechargeable via micro USB (cable included)

20 hour talk time

120 hour Idle time

Donate 2% of all revenue to support Gorilla Conservation in the democratic Republic of the Congo / Gearing Up for Gorillas

Price: $49.99

Site: bananaphone.io

2. Cure Aqua Gel

Meet the top exfoliator in Japan that has all the beauty editors in the US raving! Cure Aqua Gel is a water-based exfoliator with no particles, no acids, no artificial fragrance, no coloring with the main antioxidant being Activated Hydrogen Water. Cure’s unique and propriety formula binds with dead skin cells, and gently removes them away without any undue stress to the skin. It can be used on the face or body and suits all skin types. When using, apply gel evenly to skin with your fingertips, massage in circular motions, and do NOT scrub your skin too hard! The gel will become watery and turn white which means the gel is activating onto your dead skin cells. Lastly, just rinse off with water.

Formulated with powerful antioxidants and proven soothing ingredients

This Japanese skincare line is water-based, and contains minimal (but powerful) ingredients.

Works on all skins including those with sensitive skin

Cure is a ‘legendary’ best selling skin care product from Japan and has become one of the most popular ‘grass-roots’ cosmetic products out of Asia.

Price: $38.00

Site: cureaquagel.com

3. Cleverfy

Cleverfy are the best shower steamers that smell so incredible, feel so therapeutic, have nature-identical fragrance, and REAL flower petals. It’s truly one of a kind! Step into the shower and take a deep breath in these heady aromas and you’ll wonder how you ever made it through the day without shower aromatherapy in your life! The steamers come in packs of 6 individually wrapped shower steamers. Change your shower ritual and feel good after with these packed natural essential oils that will delight your mind, body, & soul!

Talking Points:

Imbued with pure essential oils for an authentic aromatherapy experience

These shower steamers are vegan, cruelty free, and completely safe for all septic systems

Simply place your shower tablets into the corner of your shower

Designed to slowly melt under the light steamy streams of the shower and not directly under the showerhead

The strong, therapeutic scent will last your entire shower so you can enjoy your small, yet meaningful moment of self-care for as long as you choose

Price: Starting at $18.99

Site: cleverfybeauty.com & Amazon

4. Mozy

Mozy is an innovative, lower-body wrap designed for superior warmth and seamless mobility. Mozy is engineered to keep you mobile and cozy while doing the things you love! Mozy’s design incorporates concealed elastics that conform to your body, hugging the warm fleece lining close to you while eliminating cold air pockets. The wrap’s durable outer shell blocks wind and water while keeping your warmth close. Your lower body wrap fastens around your waist leaving your hands free so you can hop up and cheer without your blanket falling to the ground.

Gives you the freedom to get you on your feet without losing your heat.

Simply press the wrap closed along your left side as snuggly as you’d like.

When it’s time to take a stroll, fold up the bottom corners of the wrap and attach anywhere on the lower two pockets or the side loop panel for full range of movement.

Two easy-to reach pockets and a carabiner clip, Mozy secures all your outdoor essentials from water bottles to keys, hats, gloves, cell phones, even adult beverages.

Price: Starting at $70

Site: www.getthemozy.com

5. Cabeau

A perfect gift for those who are sitting at a desk all day, have holiday travel plans, or just want some pain relief, the new Incredi-Belt by Cabeau is here to help! From the brand of award-winning neck pillows, their new Incredi-Belt improves posture and reduces lower back pain by providing targeted support. Their proprietary design helps correct mechanical back pain that results from failure to maintain the S-curve of the lower spine.

Helps prevent and relieve lower back pain when sitting

Inflatable design delivers customizable support

Provides firm, positive resistance to lumbar region

Fills the gap between your lower back and chair

Compact, portable design fits purses and pockets

Use it at home, on the couch, in the car, at work, at the stadium or on the plane – anywhere you desire therapeutic back relief!

Price: $29.95

Site: www.cabeau.com

6. Hip Hook by Aletha Health

Feeling achy from sitting at a desk all day or amping up your fitness goals? Does it seem like no amount of stretching seems to help that annoying pain in your back, hips, or knees? Aletha Health’s Hip Hook is the world’s first tool designed to specifically release tension in the muscles that can cause those pains! Just a few minutes a day with the Hip Hook can provide long-term pain relief to the lower back, hips, tailbone, knees, and feet.

Designed by a physical therapist

Quickly reduces pain and strain in the legs, hips, and lower back.

Eliminates tightness at the core of the hip flexor.

Conquers pain caused by hours of desk-sitting, traveling, or working from your couch (yes, we see you).

The world’s first tool designed to specifically release tension in the iliacus muscle.

Easy, at-home use

Stand against a wall or lay on the floor, roll over, and apply body weight to the magic tip to immediately release tension and reduce pain

Price: $159

Site: alethahealth.com

7. Showerspecs

Whether you’re frustrated by not being able to read the back of the new shampoo bottle or want to get back to the days when you could unwind in a bubble bath with your favorite book without the worry of your glasses fogging up, this product is your solution! Showerspecs are the world’s first reading glasses for the shower/bath! They are fog-proof readers crafted with hydrophobic lenses & an anti-fog coating to repel water droplets and prevent the steaminess from sticking. The glasses are perfect for your shower, bath, sauna, and spa. They are available in +2.0, +2.5, and +3.0.

Durable yet lightweight design is meant to get wet

Crafted with hydrophobic lenses to repel water droplets

When activated, the anti-fog coating prevents the steaminess from sticking

Perfect for the shower, bath, sauna, or spa

Available in +2.0, +2.5, and +3.0

Comes in three frame colors

Includes handy tile-safe hook so your glasses are always at the ready

Price: $65

Site: www.showerspecs.com

8. PATH

Say no to single-use plastic without giving up your grab-and-go stash with PATH’s refillable bottled water. Just like a flat of plastic water bottles, PATH bottles can be kept stocked in the pantry, office or car for sharing with friends or picking up the slack when you forget your regular bottle. And they are refillable and/or recyclable! Never spend money on an expensive water bottle again!

Talking points:

Super convenient for busy people always on the go

Infinitely refillable

Made from sleek and lightweight aluminum that is 100% recyclable

Features industry leading thicker walls for strength and durability

Built with a wide mouth opening for easy refilling

BPA Free & Made in the USA

Available in 3 thirst quenching options:

Still – pure reverse osmosis filtered water

Sparkling – delicately carbonated with added electrolytes

Alkaline – pH of 9.5+ with specialty electrolytes

Price: Individual 20oz and 25oz bottles are all under $3. Starting at $19.99 for a 9 pack

Site: www.drinkpath.com

This story contains sponsored content.