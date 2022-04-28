(Good Things Utah) If you’ve yet to get a Mother’s Day gift, you’re in luck! These exciting and innovative gifting ideas will save you from all the time and hassle of shopping. Expert Kelly MacNeal joined us on Good Things Utah to demo these eight fun products.

8 Gift Ideas for Mothers Day

1. NOUHAUS Massage Chair

Give your mom the pampering she deserves this Mothers Day with the Nouhaus massage chair! She will be living her best (relaxed) life at home! This must-have gorgeous and luxurious piece for your home has thought of everything when it comes to providing a human-touch like experience to help you relax!

2. Starfish Project

Give a gift that has a mission behind it! The Starfish Project sells jewelry with the mission – wear hope, give hope! Ranging from necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets they certainly have something your mom will cherish! At Starfish Project, they invest 100% of your purchase into their social mission to restore hope to exploited women and girls.

3. Joe Average

If you’re looking for the perfect activity to do with family for Mother’s Day then check out Joe Average! Joe Average is more than a puzzle, it’s a piece of artwork. Mom will love hanging this work of art in her home when it’s finished!

4. Bearback

Bearback is a tool that is an all in one lotion applicator, massager, back scratcher, & shower brush. From sunscreen on a sunny day to moisturizer after a hot shower, get those hard to reach places with the help of Bearback and their Lotion Roller attachment!

5. Larkly

Larkly is a sustainable, mineral based sunscreen that’s easy to apply, safe and effective! Working hard to protect your skin’s most commonly missed areas from UVA/UVB rays, this all-natural, translucent SPF 30 formula will give you complete protection in one convenient, on-the-go application. It goes on easily with no mess and no greasy or chalky finish.

6. TableTopics

TableTopics is an award-winning conversation starter helps millions of people spark fun and meaningful discussions with their family and friends!

7. ThatBlanket

Enjoy your favorite photo printed large and vibrant on an unbelievably soft and warm 50″x60″ Fleece Blanket. With ThatBlanket, simply upload a photo and enjoy the utmost quality in printing and optimization of your picture as you create a large and vibrant keepsake on a soft and warm premium blanket.

8. Gratisfied

Gratisfied was created order to make an impactful change in the packaged food space. Gratisfied products are made with clean, real food ingredients and created with blood sugar balance and metabolic science in mind. All of the products are free from gluten, dairy, soy and refined sugar.

