8 best attractions at Dinosaur National Monument

Visitors travel from all over the world to experience this unique park in Northeastern Utah where evidence of dinosaurs has been preserved for millions of years. Luckily, Dinosaur National Monument is in our very own backyard and it’s really easy to get to. The park is technically a national monument, but it spans more than 200,000 acres. It also happens to be among the top destinations in the world for dinosaur and prehistory enthusiasts!

Here are the 8 best attractions you must see when you visit “Dinosaurland”:

The Wall of Bones

On the Utah side of the monument, visitors can interact with a deposit of real dinosaur fossils called the “Wall of Bones”. Over 1,500 fossils are on display, still embedded in the cliff-side where the ancient creatures came to rest millions of years ago during the late Jurassic period.

The Yampa and Green River

On the Colorado side if the monument area, the Yampa and Green Rivers flow through deep, majestic canyons. These are some of the most beautiful scenic views in the West. Don’t miss Harpers Corner Road for amazing views of the river below. The nearby Canyon Visitor Center provides more information to help you fully experience Dinosaur National Monument.

McConkie Ranch Petroglyphs

The McConkie Ranch Petroglyphs (also known as Dry Fork Canyon Petroglyphs) near Vernal, Utah are some of the most impressive many people have ever seen. They are clear, abundant, and many are large. The McConkie Ranch Petroglyphs are located on private land but are open to the public.

Raft the Green River

For some next-level adventure, book a rafting through the canyon and down the Green River! For visitors who love a good adrenaline-rush, this whitewater adventure is just as exciting as it is beautiful. As you float down the river, you’ll pass right by Steamboat Rock, a huge monolith in the center of Dinosaur National Monument that towers over the water.

Night-Sky Stargazing

In 2019, the International Dark-Sky Association officially designated Dinosaur National Monument as an International Dark Sky Park. These are special areas where there are strict limits on light pollution so as to protect the incredible night-sky view of the stars above. The night sky views in Dinosaur Monument are breathtaking. So, if you ever get the opportunity to visit at night, don’t forget to look up!

Rainbow Park and Island Park

These parks are located in the northwestern corner of Dinosaur National Monument. You’ll want to stop by this section if you are interested in viewing the Fremont petroglyphs. It’s amazing to see art made by humans that have been preserved for so long! It makes you wonder what it was like to live in this area back when they were here.

Red Fleet State Park

Hike to 200-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, boat and fish on Red Fleet Reservoir, and camp or picnic in a campground overlooking a sandstone and desert landscape. In the heart of Dinosaurland, Red Fleet is a destination in itself and a great location for discovery of the area.

The Quarry Exhibit Hall

More real fossils and footprints are available for viewing at The Quarry Exhibit Hall. This is the site where dinosaur fossils were first discovered in the area in 1909. Some of the fossils available include a rare baby Stegosaurus, Allosaurus, Apatosaurus, and more!

There are so many fun things to do in Utah’s Dinosaurland! To learn more visit Dinosaur National Monument now.

