8 beauty products to help you transition seasons

(Good Things Utah) – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with beauty products that will take you from summer to fall.. Amazon’s best-selling brand WOW Skin Science has all the fall beauty finds from head to toe!

WOW Skin Science Sold on www.BUYWOW.COM, Amazon and Walmart

1. Body Butter

Rejuvenate dull, aging, lifeless skin with WOW Skin Science Moringa Body Butter.

● Moringa oil helps nourish skin and improve skin radiance.

● Has Vitamins A, E, and C which help to build collagen, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and repair skin damage.

● Available for only $14.95 at BUYWOW.COM

2. Foaming Body Wash

Upgrade your personal care routine with the WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Body Wash.

● It gives your skin the benefits of cleansing, toning and balancing.

● Natural apple fragrance will wake up your senses.

● Available for only $11.95 at BUYWOW.COM

3. Foaming Face Wash

The bestselling WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash is a hands-free cleanser essential for brighter, balanced skin!

● Provides a deep cleanse with a built-in hypoallergenic silicone brush that gently exfoliates to deep clean pores to remove impurities, blackheads, and help reduce acne breakouts.

● Available for only $14.95 at BUYWOW.COM

4. Toner

Energize dull skin with the WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Skin Mist Toner!

● Infused with skin-rejuvenating botanicals to hydrate, firm, and energize dull, dry skin for a youthful glow.

● Mist onto skin to refresh on the go, tone, or prep for a flawless base before skincare and makeup!

● Available for only $14.95 at BUYWOW.COM

5. Serum

Revive uneven, aging skin with the WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Serum.

● Lightweight serum, packed with 20% potent Vitamin C power to tone, soothe, and hydrate for a bright look with just a few drops!

● Available for only $19.95 at BUYWOW.COM

6. Conditioner Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Amazon best-selling beauty brand, WOW Skin Science just launched their new Himalayan Rose Shampoo and Conditioner Shampoo and Conditioner Set and it’s a fall season must-have for replenishing dehydrated hair.. and it’s under $30!

● Floral duo revives dehydrated locks with natural nourishment to smooth, strengthen, and fight hair fall!

● Works for everyone, and is especially useful for treating dry and damaged hair.

● Available for only $25.95 at BUYWOW.COM

7. Hair Oil

Revive your hair with WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil.

● Featuring traditional trusted onion and black seed oil that will transform dull, lifeless hair to strong and silky hair.

● Available for only $14.95 at BUYWOW.COM

8. Essential Oil

The WOW Skin Science Cedarwood Essential Oil is the perfect fall oil with a woodsy scent that brings you feelings of clarity and relaxation.

● Add a few drops to your favorite diffuser, or a hack I love, fill your bathroom sink up with hot water, and add a few drops for an instant spa-at-home feel!

● Available for only $9.95 at BUYWOW.COM

