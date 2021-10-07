7 easy steps to guard yourself against cybercrime

(Good Things Utah) – Not only is Cyber Crime a threat to the general public, but the growing threat of cyber intrusion to public agencies is a real concern. Rod Buhler from Salt Lake Community College joined the show to share some tips that will keep you safe.

Freeze your credit so the bad guys can’t take your money.

2. All communication to start with you! Never trust a communication that starts with somebody else,

phone, text, email, front door… because you don’t know who they really are.

3. Keep your phone number(s) private; hackers are tracking you with it, not just by your social security

number anymore.

4. Never use your debit card. It’s better to spend someone else’s cash with a credit card. Then if the

account gets hacked it’s the bank’s money and not the money that they took.

5. Never use public Wi-Fi. Tether off your phone if you need to. VPN is also a good idea.

6. Use 2-factor authentication on all your online accounts; bank, email, school, work, google….

7. Create strong passwords using capital letters small letters numbers and special characters. Use a

password manager or my memorization technique. I have hundreds of passwords and never forget

one.

Cybercrime in Utah

Half of all small businesses have experienced an attack or attempted attack in the past year. In fact, Utah is #5 of 50 states for cybercrime, with the average cybercrime lost per Utahn at $9,564, according to FBI report. Phishing is on the rise and has become one of the most common cybercrime, Phishing tactics have surged. The top 5 Cybercrime methods are:

Phishing

Non-payment/non-delivery

Extortion

Personal data breach

Identity theft

Salt Lake Community College Cyber Center

If you’re ready to take your tech skills and career opportunities to the next level — and need to get there fast, try SLCC’s new summer Bootcamp. It puts you on the path to a Cyber Security certificate in just 12 weeks — completely online. With six credit courses offered every two weeks, the Bootcamp is designed to provide you with the essential skills you need quickly, so you can start exploring career opportunities in the high-demand field of Network & Cybersecurity the right way. Coursework can also be applied to one of SLCC’s tech-focused associate’s degrees.

Find out more at SLCC now.

This story contains sponsored content.