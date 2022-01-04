6 unforgettable wedding dresses you’ll love wearing on your special night

(Good Things Utah) – Finding the gown of dreams can be stressful, if not impossible if you’re not looking in the right place. After all, you’ve likely never tried one on before (or perhaps you’ve tired on too many). It’s more than likely the most expensive garment you will ever own, so it can feel like the pressure is definitely on while wedding dress shopping no matter your taste or pickiness.

One of the most difficult choices for you as a future bride is deciding on the seemingly endless options of wedding dresses. If you’ve watched, “Say Yes to the Dress” or gone shopping with close friends prior to their special night, you will have had a glimpse into the wedding dress world.

No matter your budget, personal style, timeline, or body these wedding dresses from Mary’s Bridal are guaranteed to ease your stress and make you feel gorgeous on your wedding night.

Carol Diamse, and a slew of models from Mary’s Bridal joined the show to show off some of their most popular and stunning dresses. Their elegant gowns range from $600 to $1,800. Their fanciest Couture collections range from $2,000 to $5,000, which is still honestly a bargain. They also carry Modest Designer Gowns and can make almost any gown modest if you desire.

Their wedding gowns are able to be purchased off the rack, and most of the gowns are able on special order (ordering a gown can take 6-8 months). Sizes also range from 0 up to 30, and they have plus sizes in stock too.

Marty’s Bridal always allows their soon-to-be brides plenty of time and space while gown shopping. In their bright and spacious bridal boutique, you’ll have a generous selection of wedding dresses from the best and most sought-after bridal designers.

Schedule your appointment now to see Mary’s Bridal exclusive Bridal Gown Collections in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Mary’s Bridal and other Bridal companies at Utah’s premier bridal show is kicking off this week! It’s the perfect place to find anything ad everything bridal To prepare for the upcoming Bridal Showcase at the Mountain America Expo in Sandy, January 7th-8th. Get $2 off your ticket by going to www.slcbridalshowcase.com.

