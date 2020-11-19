6 things guaranteed to make shopping for Medicare easier

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

A couple of years ago, OptumCare conducted a survey to gauge general understanding of Medicare and found that almost 40 percent of beneficiaries found the program confusing, so folks who are feeling lost are definitely not alone. Choosing a Medicare plan can feel complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. OptumCare is here to help you navigate the system and find a plan to meet your needs.

Make shopping for Medicare easier by first considering these 6 things:

Check if your current coverage is still meeting your needs, and see if your benefits will change next year. Determine if the plan is a good fit for your budget. Pay attention to more than just a monthly premium. You should also understand the other out-of-pocket costs, including the deductible, copays, and coinsurance. Make sure your medications are covered. Even if you don’t expect to change plans, it’s important to make sure your drugs will still be covered next year. Remember, costs can change from year to year as well. Confirm your preferred doctors and hospitals are available through the plan you’re considering. Don’t forget about dental, vision, and other additional benefits. For people on Medicare, many are surprised to find that Original Medicare doesn’t cover prescription drugs and most dental, vision, and hearing services. However, many Medicare Advantage plans do. Take advantage of wellness programs. Many people are surprised to learn that their plan offers benefits, programs, and resources, such as a gym membership at no additional cost. This can support an individual’s efforts to live a healthy life.

You can give Optumcare a call this afternoon/evening if you have general questions about Medicare and annual enrollment. They will be available until 7 p.m. Calling this number will direct you to a licensed insurance agent.

If you are interested in learning about all of the plans that are available in your area or have questions about Medicare in general, visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY 1-877-486-2048; 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This story contains sponsored content.