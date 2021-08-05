6 tasty cookies from unexpected local Utah shops you probably haven’t tried

(GTU) – In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Taste Utah joined Good Things Utah to share their top choices for relatively unknown cookie shops around the valley. There are fewer treats more satisfying than a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie. But, there are plenty of flavors to explore.

Here is Taste Utah’s top six (not in order):

Public Coffee Roasters Know mostly for their rich and carefully crafted coffee, Publik Coffee offers this cookie baked with local solstice chocolate in a crispy browned butter cookie dough. It’s topped with Maldon sea salt for something a little different.

Goodly Claimed to be the best fresh-baked, late-night Chocolate Chip cookie out there! This classic is made with the finest ingredients in the land bathed in chewy goodness, baked to golden perfection, and doused with a chocolate chunk kick.

Caputo’s The Caputo’s Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie is one of the very best chocolate chip cookies in Salt Lake City. Caputo’s makes most of their cookie batches with high-quality Tropilia chocolate but has also been known to use other chocolate for special batches.

Buds Baked fresh every morning, Bud’s signature Zucchini vegan cookies are addictingly delicious. These zucchini chocolate chip cookies are extra soft with chewy centers and crisp edges.

Chip Chip is known for its chunky, gooey cookies that come in a variety of flavors like chocolate chip, biscoff chip, and cookies and cream chip. The company delivers cookies locally for those looking to surprise a friend.

The Daily Coffee Shop Not the first on most people’s minds, but this cookie from The Daily SLC is freshly baked every morning and they run out quick! It’s rooted in classic cookie flavor. Add a coffee and sit down for a relaxing, decadent experience,

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah at Taste Utah.

This article contains sponsored content.