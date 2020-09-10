6 simple ingredients for Pineapple Mint Lemonade

Learn how to bake Pineapple Mint Lemonade with doTERRA Spearmint Oil:

One of the top-selling doTERRA essential oil, Spearmint, is gentle enough to use topically or while cooking—without losing any of its freshness. Spearmint is a perennial plant that grows 11–40 inches tall and flourishes in temperate climates. It is widely used in gums, candies, and dental products for its minty taste, and to promote fresh breath. Spearmint has been used internally for centuries for its digestive benefits*. Its sweet, refreshing aroma is uplifting, making it ideal to diffuse while working or studying. Spearmint oil is very different from Peppermint, making it a milder option to use topically on children and those with sensitive skin. In cooking, Spearmint is frequently used in salads, drinks, and desserts, but it can also be used in homemade salad dressings and to marinate meats.

Today, Krista Numbers from doTERRA combines it with some pineapple to make an essential oil lemonade. This drink will cleanse your mouth and promote fresh breath all day long!

The recipe:

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of water

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup water

1-2 drops spearmint oil

Directions:

In a saucepan, add sugar and water. Bring to a boil and stir until dissolved Set aside to cool

Don’t Forget

doTERRA’s annual convention, PURSUE 2020 | doTERRA Global Connection started on Wednesday, September 9, and will go through until September 12th! You can access all of the PURSUE 2020 Connection sessions and content by visiting pursue2020.doterra.com!

This year’s virtual event—PURSUE 2020–is being designed specifically for you to have an interactive, dynamic experience from the comfort of your home, or wherever you want to be a part of it. The convention—or as they’re calling it, “connection”—will have the same sessions, presentations, entertainment, and education as ever, including a virtual product showcase experience. Get ready for an event you’ll never forget!

Learn more about PURSUE 2020 | doTERRA Global Connection.

Watch the official welcome video for doTERRA Pursue 2020 | Global Connection.

This story contains sponsored content.