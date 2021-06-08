6 red flags that signal your AC might need maintenance & repair

Make sure your AC system is ready and reliable with a proper inspection, maintenance and repair by Scott Hale Plumbing, heating, and air.

Manufacturers recommend that these services be conducted every year! Here are six fed flags that signal the need for emergency AC services:

  • You hear strange noises coming from the AC unit
  • The AC is emitting strange odors
  • The AC Unit is cycling more rapidly than usual
  • Ice is forming on the AC components
  • Humidity levels are unusually high in your home
  • Airflow from vents are unusually weak

Scott Hale has some great offers for your home comfort needs. For June they’re offering a $39 AC Tune-up as well as $100 off any $400 repair for plumbing, heating, air, and drain. They service the Wasatch Front; from Provo to Ogden and Park City to Tooele. Give Scott Hale a call today to get on the schedule at 801-264-HALE and be sure to visit ScottHale.com for great ways to save.

Good Things Utah Sponsors