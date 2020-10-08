5 types of plants well-suited for a fall garden

What can you plant in a fall garden? If you ask LaRene from Millcreek Gardens, the possibilities are almost endless.

The autumn months are great for planting. The air is cooler, which is easier on young plants – and on the gardeners putting them in the ground. In addition, the soil is still warm, so plant roots have time to become well-established before winter arrives. Keep in mind, though, that the window for planting a fall garden closes about six weeks before the hard frost hits.

Fall is bargain time at the garden center, and you can find great deals. When you head out to shop, look for the following five types of plants well-suited for a fall garden:

Perennial Flowers

Spring-Blooming Flower Bulbs

Turfgrass

Landscaping Trees

Shrubs

LaRene showed off only a fraction of their inventory. All the wonderful plants are fresh off the truck and the employees will be happy to teach you about everything you need for fall. Remember, fall is alo time for chrysanthemums, pansies, and the tulips and daffodils.

Come visit Millcreek Gardens October 16 – October 31 and experience Festival Transylvania where you can color a Festival Translyvania picture and/or decorate a pumpkin to win a prize. Millcreek Gardens will transport you to a family-friendly place where many of your favorite Halloween characters will delight you through a silly story walk of hijinx and mischief. Don’t miss out on this event. Buy tickets here.

To find out more visit Millcreek Gardens or go directly to them at 3500 South 900 East,

Salt Lake City, UT 84106.

This story contains sponsored content.