5 tips to enhance gun storage education and reduce suicide in Utah

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Everyone is concerned about protecting their families, especially in these uncertain times. While firearms or ammunition may help some households to feel protected, it’s important to remember that homicide by strangers is extremely rare in Utah. Suicide and intimate partner homicide are far more common.

It’s important to weigh these relative threats when considering the safety of families when acquiring and storing firearms, according to Karlee Kump, Community Health Specialist for Intermountain Healthcare. Here are 5 tips from Intermountain Healthcare on to help keep your family safe when you have a firearm in your home:

Keep guns locked and stored securely. It’s essential that all gun owners deny access to guns and ammunition to children or adolescents and to anyone experiencing emotional challenges. If you have a young or at-risk person in your household, consider storing guns outside your home with a friend or family member who’s not prohibited from possessing a firearm. Other off-site options include a shooting range, storage facility, or even your local police station thanks to Utah’s Safe Harbor Law. Be sure to call first! If off-site storage isn’t an option, the next safest approach is to ensure all firearms in the home are locked securely in a safe or lockbox with the key or combination kept away from someone who’s at risk and the ammunition stored separately. Trigger and cable locks aren’t adequate on their own but can be used as a temporary measure, or in combination with a secure gun safe. Intermountain is working to help distribute cable locks to healthcare facilities in our region. If you’re interested in a free supply for your clinic, hospital, or pharmacy, visit Intermountain’s Zero Suicide website and click on the gun lock order form or email CommunityHealth@imail.org. Remember, each of us could be that at-risk person. If thoughts of suicide or unmanageable stress arise, ask a friend or a loved one to ensure you don’t have access to any firearms.

To learn more about Intermountain’s commitment to suicide prevention, visit Zero Suicide.

Firearm suicide prevention is a major focus of Intermountain’s Zero Suicide work in the community. In addition to the cable locks being distributed as mentioned before, Intermountain has worked with partners to make suicide prevention education available to the community and to training available to health care providers. The training for providers is called COUNSELING ON ACCESS TO LETHAL MEANS or CALM for short.

Utah gun groups are active and important partners in firearm suicide prevention efforts. They’re working closely with Intermountain to build on their values of family protection and friends helping friends. Why? Because everyone in the community is directly touched by the issue of suicide and because the issue is NOT framed in any pro-gun/anti-gun terms.

This story contains sponsored content.