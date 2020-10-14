5 things you need to know about Medicare

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Medicare is a federal health insurance program that pays for a variety of health care expenses. Medicare enrollment starts on October 15th this year and will officially end on December 7th. In preparation for enrollment, here are the top 5 things you need to understand about Medicare to make sure you get the most out of the available Medicare plans and benefits.

How old do you have to be?

Medicare beneficiaries are typically senior citizens aged 65 and older.

Are there other qualifications?

Yes. Adults with certain approved medical conditions or qualifying permanent disabilities may also be eligible for Medicare benefits.

What is Medicare Advantage?

Medicare Advantage Plans, sometimes called “Part C” or “MA Plans,” are offered by private companies approved by Medicare. Medicare pays these companies to cover your Medicare

benefits.

What is a Medicare supplement?

Medicare Supplement Insurance helps fill the gaps in Original Medicare and is sold by private companies. Original Medicare pays for much, but not all, of the cost for covered health care services and supplies. A Medicare Supplement Insurance policy can help pay some of the remaining health care costs, like deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments.

How much does Medicare cost?

Generally, how much you pay for Medicare depends on which Medicare plan you choose; how often you go to the doctor or hospital; whether you have other health insurance; and whether you qualify for help with Medicare costs. That’s why it’s important to choose wisely when choosing a plan.

If you need help finding the right plan for you call (801) 698-3625 now or visit Intermountain Senior Solutions.

This story contains sponsored content.