5 summer essentials you need to get your hands on

Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy is here today with some amazing ideas to start off your summer. 

Angostura Aromatic Bitters             

A secret blend of herbs and spices that adds complexity and intensifies the flavor of both cocktails and culinary dishes.

Wisconsin Cheese

Available at Harmons

​Wisconsin, The State of Cheese has the highest quality and most awarded cheese’s in the WORLD!  Whether you’re craving sweet or savory, Wisconsin is a World of Cheese in Just One State and has you covered with over 600 artisanal cheeses to choose from! Visit WisconsinCheese.com for recipe inspirations, expert pairings and more!

Quest

Quest Candy Bites are better-for-you, indulgent treats that allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth without all the sugar, packed with rich chocolate flavor and delicious fillings.

Regalo Baby Foldable Play Yard for Kids

A summer is must-have! A portable and foldable play yard creating a safe place for little ones to play, anywhere!

Bug Bite Thing

Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief,  Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.

