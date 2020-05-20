5 summer design tips sure to make you smile

The transition to sunny and warm summer days gets everyone in the mood to lighten and brighten the inside and outside of our homes. Stephanie Hollaway from Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Interior Design shared 5 ways to bring that warm summer feeling into your home:

Bedding Lighten up your bedding

Use duvet covers and shams in white, light colors, or bright patterns

Add a throw blanket that’s light in color and weight

Use white or light-colored sheets Indoor & Outdoor Rugs Great for brightening up a room and adding that special soft and comforting touch

Place a bright rug under some furniture

Use an area rug with lots of colors Indoor & Outdoor Pillows Use patterned pillows inside

Mix it up with different shaped pillows

Try different textured pillows for outdoor spaces Lanterns and Candles Add lanterns filled with candles, flowers and seasonal fillers

Make sure outdoor lanterns are weatherproof

Use large and small lanterns on a table or hang them outside Florals and Trees Decorating with flowers and attractive flowerpots is simple, easy, and inexpensive.

Tall plants are great for adding privacy

small plants with some color and pop to outdoor and indoor spaces

Gatehouse is now OPEN for regular shopping Monday-Saturday 11 am-4 pm. They are following strict guidelines and they’re encouraging everyone to be respectful of others’ space. They are also limiting their number of guests at a time and are asking customers to wash their hands upon entering the store.

If you or anyone you know is sick or at high risk of health issues to continue to stay home. Gatehouse continues to offer phone orders, shopping through Instagram stories, virtual showroom tours and design meetings, phone orders, curbside or warehouse pickups, garage & in-home deliveries, and full design services to help you right from your home if that is what you prefer.

To find out more visit Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Interior Design.

This story contains sponsored content.