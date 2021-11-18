3 Christmas table decoration ideas you’ll want to copy this year

(Good Things Utah) – The tables of your home can be tricky areas to decorate if you’ve never done it before, but thoughtful Christmas table decor can make a huge impact when done right.

Should you lay out an array of colorful candles? Put out a few festive Christmas cards, festive napkins, and wiry wreaths, or even a set of nativity figurines? You don’t want it to feel cluttered, but the thought of the table appearing underdressed isn’t ideal either. What to do, what to do…

Whether you’re looking for a real showstopper of a centerpiece or just the right garland to make a subtle impact, there are plenty of ways to spruce up your tables for the holidays.

If you’re looking for more ways to bring the joy and festivities of the holiday season into your home, decorating your tables can be a way to make the most of every available space. Gatehouse has a premier Christmas look that people yearn to have in their homes. Their signature Christmas tablescapes reflect the joy and magic of the holiday season without any of the fuss.

Today on Good Things Utah, Ally Perry, a Gatehouse designer showed Nicea the right way to decorate a table for the holidays!

1. Holiday-scented Candles

Decorate any holiday table with a few festive candles. Candles look whimsical and dreamy, especially surrounded by a wreath of flowers or a bunch of shimmering Christmas ornaments. Metallic ornaments will bring a lot of glamour and texture to a table, especially the dining table, so use them sparingly alongside the bright candles.

The reason people love Christmas candle decorations is that they have the unique ability to light up the mood on a festive night. Candle decorations are something beautiful that you can create in a simple and economical way. No matter what candles you choose to use, you’ll be able to customize the arrangement according to your personal taste.

Designs to inspire you:

2. Wreaths, Garlands, and Greenery

Christmas garlands and wreaths are a staple in the festive-home style book. These versatile pieces of décor can be used throughout your home, instantly adding warmth and cheer to any space, such as doors, mantels, staircases, and more importantly, the dining room table!

There are so many different ways to use greenery during the holidays, but the dining table can be a bit more difficult. Ally suggests using a table runner as inspiration for your Christmas table. Use cedar wreaths around candles and add bells, twine, and pinecones to complete the look.

If you’re not feeling like putting “outdoor items’ directly on the surface where you eat, find a nearby windowsill or ledge like the mantel and build a nice visual there!

Designs to inspire you:

3. Decorative Fragrances

Place some decorative fragrances around the house and infuse the air with the best scents of the holiday. This one is a must! Calling up images of richly decorated trees, snow-covered forests, perfectly wrapped gifts, and beribboned wreaths is what the Christmas smell is meant to do!

Designs to inspire you:

Colorful autumn potpourri

Dry orange, star anise, cinnamon, pine cones and fir tree in rustic plate on wooden table. Homemade medley idea for Christmas mood and aroma. Eco friendly christmas with homemade natural decorations.

Gatehouse No.1 Giveaway

To usher in the holiday spirit Gatehouse No.1 decided to do another giveaway in the name of giving! You can enter to win two of their forbidden fig candles (one for you & one for a friend you tag!), one juniper berry candle ring, one smell of the tree decorative fragrance, and one of our deluxe cedar wreaths (which is almost out of stock)!

Find details on how to enter on their Instagram page.

Shop all of Gatehouse No.1’s curated holiday items and so much more at shop.gatehousestyle.com.

This story contains sponsored content.

This story contains sponsored content.