(Good Things Utah) If you’re planning to travel this summer, you’re not alone, as travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels and as you plan your next trip, AAA Smart Home encourages you to check home security off your travel checklist. AAA Smart Home is a home security and automation system backed by one of the most trusted brands in the U.S. that can provide peace of mind while Utah homeowners are on summer vacation.

The majority of homeowners take precautions to protect their homes when traveling, such as notifying a neighbor that they will be gone, but this may not be enough to ensure your peace of mind. Smart home devices notify you when important things happen at home, such as a window breaking, the garage door opening, or when a much-anticipated package arrives early at your front door. More than one-third of homeowners say they pay more attention to these alerts on their phones when they travel.

5 Smart Home features to consider to help monitor your home when away:

Video doorbells : These are used by 34% of homeowners and allow you to see, hear, and converse with anyone at the door using your smartphone.

: These are used by 34% of homeowners and allow you to see, hear, and converse with anyone at the door using your smartphone. Smart thermostats These are used by nearly a quarter of homeowners and have the potential to reduce heating and cooling costs up to 16 percent and 23 percent, respectively, when connected to a AAA Smart Home control panel.

These are used by nearly a quarter of homeowners and have the potential to reduce heating and cooling costs up to 16 percent and 23 percent, respectively, when connected to a AAA Smart Home control panel. Glass break sensors These are used by 16% of homeowners and analyze sound patterns to determine if breaking glass is from a plate or tempered glass or a dropped vase or broken mug.

These are used by 16% of homeowners and analyze sound patterns to determine if breaking glass is from a plate or tempered glass or a dropped vase or broken mug. Smart garage controls These are used by 16% of homeowners and help to eliminate the need to second-guess whether your garage door is closed.

These are used by 16% of homeowners and help to eliminate the need to second-guess whether your garage door is closed. Smart door locks These are used by 15% of homeowners. Allowing keyless entry and providing multiple user codes for family, friends, and people you hire. This helps to keep your life running smoothly and allows or prevents access to those who do not need 24/7 access to your home.

These features can make your home more secure, but keep in mind that not all systems offer the same product and service quality. With AAA Smart Home, you can install the system yourself or have a trained professional do it for you; either way, you’ll get the support you need. AAA Smart Home uses military-grade encryption in its control panel to reduce false alarms and prevent system compromises, and is backed by one of the most trusted brands in the U.S.

You don’t have to be a AAA Member to get AAA Smart Home, but Members can save $60 per year on monitoring and even more if they bundle it with other services such as AAA Home Insurance! There’s no better time than summer to ensure your home is protected, safe, and smart – Through July 31, 2022, AAA Smart Home is providing free professional installation, a $199 value.

To learn more or to take advantage of this offer, visit their website or call (800) 669-7779.

*Sponsored Content.