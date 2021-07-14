5 skincare treatments that every woman should try this summer

The sun is out and it’s hot this time of year! Summer should not be an exception to treating your skin, although you have to be a little more cautious. Lauren with Utah Facial Plastics joined Good Things Utah to discuss some of their favorite treatments to do during summertime:

Hydrafacial

Deep cleans pores, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin for a dewy summer glow with no downtime.

Aquagold

Skincare cocktail of Botox, filler, and HA or Vitamin C serum. The “ No Filter” treatment giving your skin that smooth photo-shopped appearance. Aquagold Treatment is $100 off plus a FREE pair of designer sunglasses.

Botox for Underarm Sweating

Botox is FDA approved for injecting into the underarm areas to reduce sweating. It can be somewhat costly but can last anywhere from 4-12 months, sometimes longer.

Dermaplaning Facials

Dermaplaning facials can be great for summer, removing dead skin and vellus hair from the surface. Products and makeup go on smoother and are a safer option than chemical peels or laser treatments.

Microneedling

Microneedling has some downtime but less than more invasive treatments. It puts tiny holes into the skin to promote collagen production, reducing fine lines, scars, and pore size, and overall texture for softer smoother skin. Avoid sun exposure for a week and then a diligent SPF routine daily.

Check out Utah Facial Plastics July deals at Utah Facial Plastics. Laser Hair BOGO Free- Buy a package of 6 for one area, get another package of 6 FREE! Face & Neck Correction Treatment Creams are 10% off plus a free gift with purchase.

This story contains sponsored content.